VeriCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,437.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,437.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.99 or 1.00029865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001545 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002164 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000149 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,113,732 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.