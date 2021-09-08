VeriCoin Trading Down 11.5% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,437.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.99 or 1.00029865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001545 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002164 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,113,732 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.