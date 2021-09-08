Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of Verisk Analytics worth $182,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,412. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $205.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,178. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

