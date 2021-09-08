Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $456,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

