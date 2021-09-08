Verso Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 65.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Verso Token has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00133746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00194278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.67 or 0.07297700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,574.73 or 0.97578119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.55 or 0.00747681 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.