Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,027 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

