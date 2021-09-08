Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,890. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

