Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

