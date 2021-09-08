Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

