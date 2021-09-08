Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $379.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.