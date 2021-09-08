Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 626 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 438.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

