Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

