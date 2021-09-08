Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

