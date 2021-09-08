Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VPG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE VPG opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $499.53 million, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.