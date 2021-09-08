Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Verso worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Verso by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRS. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE VRS opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $627.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

