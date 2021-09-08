Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,721.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

LON VCT traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,584 ($33.76). 84,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,634.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,438.85. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

