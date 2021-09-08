Vidya Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $199,994.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $7.86 million and $199,994.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00058431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00172982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.00718796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

