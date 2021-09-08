Vidya (VIDYA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $129,411.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $129,411.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00151670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.77 or 0.00722016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042039 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

