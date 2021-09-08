Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 3% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares rose 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 217,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,074,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPCE. Cowen increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

