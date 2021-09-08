Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 121.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,701 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 475.0% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. 630,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,788. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

