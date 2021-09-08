voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Shares Down 2%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)’s stock price fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.69. 20,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 98,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on VJET. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in voxeljet by 76,660.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in voxeljet in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in voxeljet in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in voxeljet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

