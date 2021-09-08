Voyager Token Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $659.68 million and $6.47 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00006402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00157650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.28 or 0.00731921 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

