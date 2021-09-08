Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,663. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

