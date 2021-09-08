Waifu Token (WAIF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,889.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $47,889.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00187869 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.58 or 0.07250487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.42 or 1.00163169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00902133 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,291,827 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

