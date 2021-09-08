Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 95,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 100,926 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.