Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.05

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 8528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

