Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.