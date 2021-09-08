WazirX Price Tops $1.24 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $393.63 million and $46.21 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00130802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00191438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.11 or 0.07200584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.12 or 0.99801535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.71 or 0.00719198 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.