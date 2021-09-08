Wealth Architects LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $15.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,895.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,729.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,439.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,400 shares of company stock worth $292,637,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.