Wealth Architects LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $184,603,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 192,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $242.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

