Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,843. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

