Wealth Architects LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,750,000 after buying an additional 861,693 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 186,618 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 916,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.19. 5,072,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94.

