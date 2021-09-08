Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. 1,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

