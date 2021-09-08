Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 57,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 126,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. 380,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.