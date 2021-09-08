Wealth Architects LLC Sells 86 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 91.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $187.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.