Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DSP Group (DSPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ: DSPG) recently:

8/31/2021 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/31/2021 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

8/31/2021 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2021 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/30/2021 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/5/2021 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – DSP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DSPG opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $534.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

