WEMIX Market Capitalization Achieves $149.55 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. WEMIX has a total market cap of $149.55 million and approximately $34.95 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 90.4% higher against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00059945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00132565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00190562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.96 or 0.07304767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,195.88 or 1.00283558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.60 or 0.00741558 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

