Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 20,558 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 130.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

AR opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

