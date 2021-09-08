Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

