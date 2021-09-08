WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 171.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of WesBanco worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

