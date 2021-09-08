Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 3.3% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAL traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.26. 9,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,576. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

