Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 902 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of GIS opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.