Western Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $57,730,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

