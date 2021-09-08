Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

