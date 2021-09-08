WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

WEX traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.79. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

