Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,252.12

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,252.12 ($42.49) and traded as low as GBX 3,173.29 ($41.46). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,184 ($41.60), with a volume of 286,889 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,251.01. The company has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74.

In other news, insider David Atkins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, for a total transaction of £32,390 ($42,317.74). Also, insider Adam Crozier purchased 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01). Insiders have purchased 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $24,232,775 in the last quarter.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

