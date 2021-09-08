WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.03). WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

WOW stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

