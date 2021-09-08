Widercoin Market Cap Reaches $417,619.98 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $417,619.98 and approximately $130,858.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00198907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.32 or 0.07160353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.72 or 0.99938238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00754987 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

