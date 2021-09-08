Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $19.84. 2,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.7612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 3.84%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.