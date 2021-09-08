Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

